  • Winds gusting as temps climb into upper 50s Wednesday

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Enjoy the sunshine and mild weather Wednesday.

    High temperatures will reach the upper 50s, but it will be windy. Wind gusts could be around 35 mph.

    Related Headlines

    The high wind gusts, low humidity and dry vegetation will lead to a risk of brush fires. Outdoor burning is discouraged, especially in the mountains, where a Red Flag Warning is in effect until 7 p.m.

    There will be a mostly cloudy sky Thursday. Grab the umbrella because there will be a chance of showers in the afternoon.

    More widespread showers look likely late Thursday night into Friday morning.

    If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, please download our WPXI News App.

    The weekend is still looking fantastic, with temperatures in the 60s Saturday and mid-70s on Sunday.

    Rain chances might build Sunday night, so Severe Weather Team 11 will keep you updated on how things unfold.

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Kevin Benson
         		 Danielle Dozier
         		 Click to Download
     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories