PITTSBURGH - Enjoy the sunshine and mild weather Wednesday.
High temperatures will reach the upper 50s, but it will be windy. Wind gusts could be around 35 mph.
The high wind gusts, low humidity and dry vegetation will lead to a risk of brush fires. Outdoor burning is discouraged, especially in the mountains, where a Red Flag Warning is in effect until 7 p.m.
There will be a mostly cloudy sky Thursday. Grab the umbrella because there will be a chance of showers in the afternoon.
More widespread showers look likely late Thursday night into Friday morning.
The weekend is still looking fantastic, with temperatures in the 60s Saturday and mid-70s on Sunday.
Rain chances might build Sunday night, so Severe Weather Team 11 will keep you updated on how things unfold.
