PITTSBURGH - Grab the light jacket and sunglasses as you head out the door Tuesday.
Temperatures will start the day in the 50s with plenty of clouds.
Clouds will give way to sun through the day, and it will turn out mostly sunny by mid-afternoon.
Temperatures will rebound into the mid- and upper-60s, with winds gusting to 25 mph.
It will turn colder Tuesday night, with low temperatures dropping into the 30s in much of the area. Temperatures will only recover into the 50s during the afternoon.
A late-week system will push milder air into the area Thursday, but it will also bring wet weather back before the week ends.
