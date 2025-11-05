Windy, mild Wednesday with some showers later in the day

PITTSBURGH — It will be a windy, mild November day with some showers toward sunset.

Winds will gust as high as 40 mph during the afternoon, slightly higher in the Laurel Highlands. Scattered showers will drop through the area during the late afternoon and early evening hours with unseasonably mild temperatures. Highs will make it into the mid 60s today before the showers arrive.

Thursday will be dry and cool.

There is a much better chance of rain to close out the week Friday and Friday night with many areas seeing a half inch of rain or more by Saturday morning.

The coldest air so far this season will arrive early next week. Some areas won’t see high temperatures get out of the 30s Monday.

