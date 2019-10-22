  • Windy with rain moving through area Tuesday

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Wind and rain will be in the area for much of the morning Tuesday.

    Showers will overspread the area during the early part of the morning commute and pick up in coverage through late morning.

    Related Headlines

    LIVE INTERACTIVE RADAR

    Expect wet roads in much of the area by mid-morning, with ponding possible.

    Watch for wet leaves, as gusty winds will bring some of them down Tuesday. Winds will gust 25 to 30 mph at times as a front crosses the area.

    The system will move out after lunch, with some sunshine for the evening commute.

    If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Kevin Benson
         		 Danielle Dozier
         		 Click to Download

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories