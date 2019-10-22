PITTSBURGH - Wind and rain will be in the area for much of the morning Tuesday.
Showers will overspread the area during the early part of the morning commute and pick up in coverage through late morning.
Expect wet roads in much of the area by mid-morning, with ponding possible.
Watch for wet leaves, as gusty winds will bring some of them down Tuesday. Winds will gust 25 to 30 mph at times as a front crosses the area.
The system will move out after lunch, with some sunshine for the evening commute.
