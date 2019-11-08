PITTSBURGH - A winter-like chill has settled into the area with temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the teens.
You'll need the winter coat Friday as temperatures only rebound into the mid-30s, but the breeze will keep wind chills in the 20s in the afternoon.
Scattered flurries and isolated snow showers will move through the area during the day Friday, and there could be some light accumulation, especially north and east of Pittsburgh.
You'll need the blankets and hot chocolate for WPIAL Football playoff games as temperatures continue to drop, eventually bottoming out into the 20s early Saturday morning.
Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking another messy winter system headed our way early next week. Stay with our team of meteorologists as we fine-tune the timing and where this system will bring rain changing to snow.
