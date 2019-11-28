It will be cloudy with a few flurries this Thanksgiving night. Plan on a cloudy sky overnight with temperatures in the upper-20s to near 30 degrees by Friday morning.
Friday will bring a decrease in cloud cover with highs near 40. You'll need your coat again if you're out doing any shopping, as it will feel more like winter.
There looks to be precipitation developing across our area on Saturday, but we're still trying to nail down the timing.
It's possible there's a mix of rain, freezing rain or sleet for parts of the area by mid-to-late morning. However, some of the data holds off any rain until the afternoon.
Either way, it does look wet Saturday night, so you'll need your umbrella. Unfortunately, by Saturday night, counties north and east of Allegheny County may experience a bout of freezing rain or ice. Drive with caution.
Sunday will bring a warmup with highs in the low-50s. We'll see rain at times and by late Sunday night into Monday morning, it will bring to mix with snow showers.
