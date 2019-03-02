PITTSBURGH - The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories for the entire viewing area.
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued from 10 a.m. Sunday to 1 a.m. Monday as periods of heavy snow moves through.
The counties included in the warning are Allegheny, Indiana, Washington, Greene, Westmoreland, and Fayette Counties and Monongalia County in West Virginia.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Butler, Beaver, Butler, Armstrong County and areas along I-80 from 10 a.m. Sunday to 1 a.m. Monday.
Snow will move in Sunday and will be moderate to heavy at times. Snow could begin as soon as Noon in Pittsburgh. Expect steady snow through Sunday evening where travel will become hazardous.
Severe Team 11 Meteorologist Danielle Dozier is tracking the system as it develops and will have the latest timing and snow totals for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
Temperatures on Sunday will be in the low 30s. Accumulating snowfall of about 3 inches is possible in Pittsburgh with locally higher amounts of up to 5 inches. There will be higher snow totals across our southern counties and ridges.
We're watching the track of the low. If it shifts farther south, it will mean slightly less totals for the Pittsburgh area.
