0 Winter Storm Warning, Advisory issued; several inches of snow expected

PITTSBURGH - The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories for the entire viewing area.

Pittsburgh's Chief Meteorologist Stephen Cropper is tracking the system as it develops and will have the latest timing and snow totals for 11 at 11

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued from 10 a.m. Sunday to 1 a.m. Monday as periods of heavy snow moves through.

The counties included in the warning are Allegheny, Indiana, Washington, Greene, Westmoreland, and Fayette Counties and Monongalia County in West Virginia.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Butler, Beaver, Butler, Armstrong County and areas along I-80 from 10 a.m. Sunday to 1 a.m. Monday.

INTERACTIVE RADAR

Snow will move in during the early afternoon on Sunday and will be moderate to heavy at times by the late afternoon and evening hours.

Once the snow starts, expect the steadiest to continue through about 10 p.m. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the low 30s. Any snow that falls will stick.

The track of the low-pressure system continues to shift south indicating lesser amounts across the area. However, several factors including a strong jet stream and a front in the area may lead to localized higher snow rates and a stronger band of snow to set up. Pinpointing where that band will set up is still uncertain at this time.

That being said, the forecast calls for 2 to 4 inches for Pittsburgh with higher amounts south and lesser amounts north, in general. Know that there is uncertainty in regards to where the heaviest snow band will set up based on the above factors. There's the possibility that some areas in Allegheny County see higher amounts of greater than 4 inches. Because of this, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Pittsburgh area.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 as we track this system.

If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.