PITTSBURGH - A strong winter storm will move across the country through the weekend bringing snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain to our area Saturday into Sunday.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for most of the area until 10 a.m. Sunday.

Channel 11 meteorologist Kevin Benson is checking the latest track and timing of the storm. He'll have new details on the impact on your weekend, with special coverage on Channel 11 News at Noon.

Gov. Tom Wolf has also declared a state of emergency ahead of this weekend's winter storm.

Changes in the forecast have been widespread, and what type of precipitation and how much will depend on the track of the low pressure. Just a few miles could make a huge difference.

The best chance of heavy snow is from Butler County and north Saturday afternoon and Saturday night. Around Pittsburgh and points south, snow will mix with rain during the day Saturday with the worst travel conditions coming on Sunday, according to the latest data.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for our southern counties from 10 AM Saturday - 1 PM Sunday. #PAwx #WPXIStorm #Pittsburgh #WinterStorm pic.twitter.com/c04wr0jt12 — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) January 18, 2019

Several hours of moderate to occasionally heavy snow are possible where the precipitation stays all snow.

Areas south of Pittsburgh where snow may change to freezing rain and sleet will have to deal with ice-covered roads and power lines.

Power issues will be a problem this weekend as the snow will be heavy and wet through Saturday evening. Trees and power lines could come down under the weight of the heavy snow.

Much colder air rushes in very early Sunday, dropping temperatures into the teens during the day. This will make it very difficult for crews to treat roads.

Gusty winds will blow snow back over many area roads Sunday and Sunday night.

