0 WINTER STORM WARNING issued ahead of weekend snow, sleet, freezing rain

PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 1:11 p.m. - A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the entire area and will be in effect from 10 a.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. Sunday.

STORM TRACKER: Hour-by-hour look at weekend storm (1/18/19)

Related Headlines State of emergency declared in Pennsylvania ahead of weekend storm

JUST IN: A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for our area from 10 AM Saturday until 10 AM Sunday. #PAwx #WinterStorm #WPXIStorm #Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/RWpLAVpkOh — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) January 18, 2019

Gov. Tom Wolf has declared a state of emergency ahead of this weekend's winter storm.

We'll have the latest timing of the weekend storm on Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.

To stay updated on the forecast of a potential winter storm, download the WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

A strong winter storm will move across the country through the weekend, bringing snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain to our area Saturday into Sunday.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the entire area. It will be in effect from 7 a.m. Saturday until 1 p.m. Sunday.

PHOTOS: What you can expect from this weekend's storm

The type of precipitation and how much will depend on the track of the low pressure.

Model data is becoming more consistent, with the best chance of heavy snow from Pittsburgh north Saturday afternoon and Saturday night.

INTERACTIVE RADAR

To stay updated on the forecast of a potential winter storm, download the WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

South of the city, a wintry mix will keep snow totals down a bit.

Several hours of rain in between rounds of snow are possible in our extreme southern areas near Morgantown.

Several hours of moderate to, at times, heavy snow is possible where the precipitation stays all snow. The most likely time for this is Saturday afternoon and evening.

Many areas with all snow will see more than 6 inches by late Saturday evening, with a few more inches possible overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Areas south of Pittsburgh -- where snow may change to freezing rain and sleet -- will have to deal with ice-covered roads and power lines.

RELATED STORY: Amtrak cancels some service to Pittsburgh due to weekend snowstorm

Power issues will be a problem this weekend, as the snow will be heavy and wet through Saturday evening. Trees and power lines could come down under the weight of the heavy snow.

Much colder air rushes in very early Sunday, dropping temperatures into the teens during the day. This will make it very difficult for crews to treat roads. Gusty winds will blow snow back over many area roads Sunday and Sunday night.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.