PITTSBURGH - It will be a slow Friday morning commute for much of the area.

Icy spots are possible after snow fell much of the night. While the snow was light, many untreated surfaces will be slick during the morning.

Areas of dense fog will also slow the morning drive to work and school. Fog will burn off by mid to late morning, with temperatures making it into the mid-30s during the day.

A strong winter storm will move across the country through the weekend, bringing snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain to our area Saturday into Sunday.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the entire area. It will be in effect from 7 a.m. Saturday until 1 p.m. Sunday.

The type of precipitation and how much will depend on the track of the low pressure.

Model data is becoming more consistent, with the best chance of heavy snow from Pittsburgh north Saturday afternoon and Saturday night.

South of the city, a wintry mix will keep snow totals down a bit.

Several hours of rain in between rounds of snow are possible in our extreme southern areas near Morgantown.

Several hours of moderate to, at times, heavy snow is possible where the precipitation stays all snow. The most likely time for this is Saturday afternoon and evening.

Many areas with all snow will see more than 6 inches by late Saturday evening, with a few more inches possible overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Areas south of Pittsburgh -- where snow may change to freezing rain and sleet -- will have to deal with ice-covered roads and power lines.

Power issues will be a problem this weekend, as the snow will be heavy and wet through Saturday evening. Trees and power lines could come down under the weight of the heavy snow.

Much colder air rushes in very early Sunday, dropping temperatures into the teens during the day. This will make it very difficult for crews to treat roads. Gusty winds will blow snow back over many area roads Sunday and Sunday night.

