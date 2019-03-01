  • Winter weather advisory canceled, light snow still falling

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 5:03 a.m. 3/1 - The Winter Weather Advisory for our area was canceled. Steady, widespread snow has ended but a few light snow showers are still lingering in spots.

    A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Allegheny, Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties, along with the ridges, until 9 a.m. Friday.

    Keep your winter gear and your snow shovels handy as two snow makers move through the area over the next several days.

    Snow will end Friday morning from west to east across the area. Plan on snow-covered neighborhood streets and sidewalks.

    A mix of rain or snow is possible late Friday night into Saturday morning, mainly south and east of Pittsburgh.

    The stronger storm moves in Sunday, bringing the threat of steady snow through early Monday. 

    Right now, Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking the risk for several inches of snow. Make plans now for snow-covered roads and impacts Sunday night and possible delays Monday morning. 

    As always, the forecast for this storm will change, so check back often for updates.

