PITTSBURGH - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of our viewing area until 1 a.m.
The Winter Weather Advisory has been extended until 1:00 am for the entire area including Allegheny, Washington & Westmoreland counties. Freezing rain & drizzle is possible producing a glaze of ice, caution driving. #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/WHBDHaUS1w— Kevin Benson (@WPXIBenson) February 18, 2019
A quick moving system is producing a wintry mix across the region tonight, these conditions will occur through very early on Monday morning and then diminish to just a few flurries by dawn.
Right now and through the night Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking rain, freezing rain, sleet, ice and snow winding down as this disturbance moves rapidly east, roads can still be slippery and a light accumulation is possible.
Some Icy spots may persist into Monday morning, mainly north and east of Pittsburgh, and particularly on untreated surfaces.
Our team of meteorologists will be updating the forecast through the night and before the morning commute, so check back often for the latest as this rather dynamic weather system pushes through local neighborhoods.
