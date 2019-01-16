0 Winter Weather Advisory in effect as first of 3 wintry systems hits area

PITTSBURGH - Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking several different weather systems that will impact you this week and into the weekend.

The first one is bringing a mix of freezing drizzle and very light snow across the area Wednesday morning. Watch for a light glaze of ice on untreated surfaces.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect across the region through noon Wednesday.

As colder air works in aloft, scattered snow showers will cross the area during the day.

Most areas will see little accumulation. A few spots could pick up 1/4 to 1/2 an inch of snow during the day.

A quick-moving wave will move in Thursday afternoon and evening, bringing rain and snow to the area.

Initially, the precipitation will be a rain and perhaps a rain/snow mix, but will change to snow showers as colder air moves in Thursday night.

One to 3 inches of snow are possible for counties north and east of Allegheny County, including parts of Lawrence, Butler, Armstrong and Indiana counties, as well as the ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette counties. Lesser amounts are forecast for Pittsburgh, with little to no snow accumulation for parts of Washington and Greene counties.

Finally, a larger storm system will move through the area over the weekend.

Precipitation looks to begin as either rain or a wintry mix late Saturday in Pittsburgh and across much of the area, especially south of 422. A changeover to snow is forecast late Saturday night and into early Sunday morning as arctic air builds in.

Severe Weather Team 11 is still tracking where the rain/snow line will set up. What is known is that areas well north of Pittsburgh will most likely see more snow and could *possibly* see very heavy snow this weekend.

As warmer air invades the region, this will cut down on snow totals near and south of Pittsburgh. Keep in mind that this system has not even made its way onshore on the west coast yet, so model data will most likely change as they sample the storm over land.

