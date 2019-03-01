PITTSBURGH - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Allegheny, Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties, along with the ridges, until 9 a.m. Friday.
We’re showing you road conditions across the area as crews hurry to clear them for your morning drive -- NOW on Channel 11 Morning News.
Related Headlines
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY-snow and a wintry mix for some areas before sunrise. Channel 11 News 4am for the latest with WPXI Danielle Dozier pic.twitter.com/1JUMMtlnBT— Stephen Cropper (@WPXICropper) March 1, 2019
Keep your winter gear and your snow shovels handy as two snow makers move through the area over the next several days.
Snow will end Friday morning from west to east across the area. Plan on snow-covered neighborhood streets and sidewalks.
STORM TRACKER: Hour-by-hour look at snow showers into Friday morning
A mix of rain or snow is possible late Friday night into Saturday morning, mainly south and east of Pittsburgh.
The stronger storm moves in Sunday, bringing the threat of steady snow through early Monday.
Right now, Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking the risk for several inches of snow. Make plans now for snow-covered roads and impacts Sunday night and possible delays Monday morning.
As always, the forecast for this storm will change, so check back often for updates.
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}