PITTSBURGH - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, Mercer, Venango, Washington and Westmoreland counties.
The Winter Weather Advisory has been expanded to include Allegheny, Washington & all of Westmoreland counties until 7 pm. A glaze of ice, sleet & snow can make roads slippery, the advisory runs until midnight for northern counties. #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/BqcgyEGmBe— Kevin Benson (@WPXIBenson) February 17, 2019
A quick-moving system will bring a wintry mix to the area Sunday.
Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking snow developing after lunch, possibly mixing with freezing rain or sleet through the afternoon, especially in northern counties. In southern counties, expect mainly rain showers.
With so many precipitation types in the forecast, you can see how complicated this system will be. Our team of meteorologists will be updating the forecast through the weekend, so check back often for the latest.
Icy spots will be possible late Sunday and could slow travel into Monday morning, especially north of Pittsburgh.
