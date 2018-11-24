PITTSBURGH - A shot of freezing rain could cause icy spots early today especially north and east of Pittsburgh.
As rain moves in this morning, temperatures will be cold enough in select locations for freezing rain to create a glaze on untreated surfaces.
Right now, the best chance to see a wintry mix would be Butler, Armstrong, Indiana and Westmoreland counties, and the ridges of Fayette county through mid-morning.
Holiday travelers headed east on the PA Turnpike could run into problems.
Temperatures in Allegheny county should be above freezing, but-before you head out-check with Channel 11 News for the latest on where a wintry mix is falling.
JUST IN: A Winter Weather Advisory has been extended into Butler, Indiana, Westmoreland & Armstrong Counties from 3 am - 11 am for freezing rain potential. More on @WPXI News at Noon. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/9YIC4z8r1S— Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) November 23, 2018
A cold rain will cover the area through Saturday afternoon with highs only in the mid to upper 40s.
Sunday will be the pick of the weekend. Get the outdoor holiday decorations up under sunshine and highs in the low 50s.
