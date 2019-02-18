  • Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 1 a.m., icy spots possible through morning

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of our viewing area until 1 a.m.

    A quick moving system is producing a wintry mix across the region tonight, these conditions will occur through very early on Monday morning and then diminish to just a few flurries by dawn.

    Right now and through the night Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking rain, freezing rain, sleet, ice and snow winding down as this disturbance moves rapidly east, roads can still be slippery and a light accumulation is possible.

    Some Icy spots may persist into Monday morning, mainly north and east of Pittsburgh, and particularly on untreated surfaces.  

    Our team of meteorologists will be updating the forecast through the night and before the morning commute, so check back often for the latest as this rather dynamic weather system pushes through local neighborhoods.

