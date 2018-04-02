  • Winter weather advisory in effect, widespread snow expected

    A winter weather advisory is in effect for Fayette, Indiana and Westmoreland counties.

    Severe Weather Team 11 is finalizing the changing forecast, for Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.

    Another disturbance is moving south of Pittsburgh tonight and will continue early on Monday morning producing snow showers.  

    Right now, it looks like areas along and north of  I-80 will see very little snow.  

    Locations south of I-80 will see about 1-3 inches of snow. In the ridges, 4-6 inches is likely. A winter storm watch is in effect for the higher elevations east of Pittsburgh.

    The heavy, wet snow will begin around midnight and end around dawn.  

    A slight change in the track of the storm could change the snow amounts.

    We will fine-tune the timing and amounts throughout the day in Severe Weather Center 11.

