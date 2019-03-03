0 Winter Weather Advisory issued ahead of several inches of snow Sunday

PITTSBURGH - Snow will move in during the early afternoon Sunday and will be moderate to heavy at times by the late afternoon and evening hours.

INTERACTIVE RADAR

Once the snow starts, expect the steadiest to continue through about 10 p.m. Any snow that falls will stick.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for our area from 10 a.m. Sunday through 1 a.m. Monday.

Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking the system as it develops and will have the latest on snow totals -- on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for our area from 10 a.m. Sun - 1 a.m. Mon. I'm tracking the timing of the snow on @WPXI. #PAwx #Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/M2KK5JqmaG — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) March 3, 2019

Temperatures on Sunday will be in the low 30s.

The track of the low-pressure system continues to shift south, indicating lesser amounts across the area.

However, several factors, including a strong jet stream and a front in the area, may lead to localized higher snow rates and a stronger band of snow to set up. Pinpointing where that band will set up is still uncertain at this time.

That being said, Severe Weather Team 11 is calling for 2 to 4 inches for Pittsburgh, with higher amounts south and lesser amounts north, in general.

Know that there is uncertainty in regard to where the heaviest snow band will set up based on the above factors. There's the possibility that some areas in Allegheny County see higher amounts of greater than 4 inches.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 as we track this system.

If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.