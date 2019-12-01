PITTSBURGH - A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 7 p.m. Saturday and continue until noon Sunday for Clarion, Venango, Butler, Armstrong and Indiana counties along with the ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette counties due to the threat of freezing rain or ice.
Ice accumulations of a glaze and up to 0.10 inches are possible.
Related Headlines
An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for mountain counties in Pennsylvania and Maryland as ice accumulations of 0.25 to 0.30 inches are possible. Drive with caution as roads look to get slick.
TRACK THE THREAT FOR RAIN, FREEZING RAIN AND SNOW RIGHT HERE WITH OUR LIVE, INTERACTIVE RADAR
Rain will develop Saturday evening and night and will be freezing rain for areas north and east of Pittsburgh. Freezing rain will continue through late Sunday morning.
Ice looks to accumulate on elevated surfaces first, so expect the possibility of ice on tree branches and power lines.
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.
Temperatures will be in the upper-30s in the Pittsburgh area Sunday morning, so we’ll see rain. Rain could be heavy in spots. Rainfall amounts of 0.50 to 0.75 inches are possible through the weekend with isolated higher totals of one inch.
You’ll want to keep your umbrella around Sunday evening as more showers are expected as a cold front moves in.
Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 as we track this messy weather this weekend.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police pursuit reaches 105 mph through Pittsburgh before troopers can stop driver
- State troopers searching for driver who led police on chase, ran into woods in Beaver County
- Trio arrested after week-long, drug-fueled crime spree in Westmoreland Co., police say
- VIDEO: Head start on holiday deals tempers Black Friday frenzy
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}