  Winter weather advisory issued for parts of area ahead of snow

    A winter weather advisory has been issued for Fayette, Indiana and Westmoreland counties. The advisory will go into effect Sunday evening. 

    Clouds will decrease today with a cooler north wind keeping the temperature in the mid 40s and the wind chill in the 30s.

    Another disturbance will move by just south of Pittsburgh tonight and early on Monday morning producing snow showers.  

    Right now, it looks like areas along and north of  I-80 will see very little snow.  

    Locations south of I-80 will see about 1-3 inches of snow. In the ridges, 4-6 inches is likely. A winter storm watch is in effect for the higher elevations east of Pittsburgh.

    The heavy, wet snow will begin around midnight and end around dawn.  

    We will fine-tune the timing and amounts throughout the day in Severe Weather Center 11.

