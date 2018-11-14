0 WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY issued for viewing area

PITTSBURGH - 2:53 P.M UPDATE: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 3 a.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday for most of the Channel 11 viewing area.

A wintry mix is expected, according to the National Weather Service. Expect total wet snow accumulation of up to 2 inches and ice accumulation up to .01 inch.

Snow will begin after 3 a.m. and will peak between 5-8 a.m. before changing to sleet and freezing rain during the morning, the NWS said.

A nor'easter is on the way with a mixed bag of wintry precipitation for the entire area Thursday.

As always, the track and timing will be critical as to what you'll get, but right now Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking the threat of freezing rain, sleet, rain and snow. A worst-case scenario could include a layer of ice covered with snow.

The impacts will begin Thursday morning around 7 a.m. in our southern counties such as Greene and Fayette Counties. Moisture will continue to spread northward through the mid and late morning.

Right now, it looks like ice accumulation of a few hundredths inches to two-tenths inches are possible across the area with the higher end in the ridges. Icy roads could cause school and travel delays so stay with our team of meteorologists as we track this system.

