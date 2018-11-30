  • WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY issued for western Pennsylvania

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - 6:20 P.M. UPDATE: The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of the Channel 11 viewing area until 10 p.m. Thursday.

    Icy spots are possible this evening. Light freezing rain has been reported in Moon, and the system continues to slowly move across the area.

    Even a thin glaze of ice will be dangerous, especially on untreated surfaces. Temperatures have been below freezing for two days, and roads that look wet could be icy. 

    Overnight temperatures will climb, so any mix will change to all rain by Friday morning for most of the area. 

    The track and timing of this system will be critical in determining what falls. 

