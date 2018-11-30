PITTSBURGH - 6:20 P.M. UPDATE: The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of the Channel 11 viewing area until 10 p.m. Thursday.
JUST IN: A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for our area until 10 pm. Freezing rain may lead to a light glaze on untreated surfaces. Drive with caution! #PAwx pic.twitter.com/xviqarTus3— Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) November 29, 2018
Related Headlines
Icy spots are possible this evening. Light freezing rain has been reported in Moon, and the system continues to slowly move across the area.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.
Even a thin glaze of ice will be dangerous, especially on untreated surfaces. Temperatures have been below freezing for two days, and roads that look wet could be icy.
Overnight temperatures will climb, so any mix will change to all rain by Friday morning for most of the area.
The track and timing of this system will be critical in determining what falls.
Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 as we update the forecast.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}