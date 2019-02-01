PITTSBURGH - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Friday from Allegheny, Westmoreland, Washington counties and south.
Channel 11 Morning News is getting off to an early start at 4 a.m. to track the snow, changing road conditions and school delays.
Snow will slow the morning commute Friday. A southern storm will push snow into the area before sunrise, with snow continuing through early afternoon.
Ground temperatures will be cold enough that snow will stick instantly to untreated surfaces, creating icy spots on roads, sidewalks and driveways.
The steadiest snow will fall south of Interstate 70, where 3 inches or more will be possible. Amounts will quickly decrease heading north, with many areas north of Allegheny County seeing less than an inch. In the city of Pittsburgh, an inch or so of snow is possible by noon.
