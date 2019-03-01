WINTER WEATHER: NH police pull over 21 vehicles, issue 19 tickets to drivers with snow-covered cars

Police in multiple states are reminding drivers to clear their cars of snow before getting behind the wheel.
WMUR reported a New Hampshire state trooper pulled over 21 vehicles in four hours, issuing 19 tickets. According to the New Hampshire State Police Twitter page, two people were arrested.
Download the WPXI News App for the latest weather alerts and school closings
#TroopB was out once again enforcing Jessica’s Law. This Trooper stopped 21 vehicles in 4 hours issuing 19 traffic tickets, 17 were violators of #JessicasLaw. All operators were required to clear their vehicles of snow & ice before continuing on. He also arrested two individuals. pic.twitter.com/1uRL30855p— NHSP (@NH_StatePolice) February 13, 2019
New Hampshire is the only state that has Jessica’s Law, which requires drivers to clear snow and ice from their entire vehicle. Maine has a similar law that only requires windshields to be cleared.
In Wisconsin, Eau Claire Police Department posted a similar notice on its Facebook page.
AccuWeather reported that, according to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, 46 percent of crashes from bad weather happen in the winter.
Having ice and snow on a vehicle impedes the ability of a driver to see and could also lead to debris failing off a vehicle while in motion, damaging property or injuring others.
“Currently, every state has laws that make it illegal for items to fall from a vehicle while on the road,” Rich Romer, AAA manager of state relations, told the website. “Law enforcement may prohibit vehicles from using the roadway if debris, which includes snow and ice, could fall from the vehicle and endanger individuals and/or property.”
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}