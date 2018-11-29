PITTSBURGH - Light freezing rain could cause a few icy spots this evening. Storm Tracker is showing the threat of a light wintry mix for our area, including Pittsburgh, through midnight.
Temperatures have struggled to get near freezing, and ground temperatures are cold enough that any mix that falls will stick on untreated surfaces, especially bridges and overpasses.
No significant ice accumulation is expected, but it could be enough to create some slippery spots.
Overnight temperatures will climb, so any mix will change to all rain by Friday morning for most of the area.
Showers are likely for the morning and midday hours on Friday.
Steadier rain arrives Saturday as temperatures climb to the 50s. We'll touch 60 by Sunday.
The track and timing of this system will be critical in determining what falls.
