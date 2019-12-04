It's another cold start with possible icy spots on untreated surfaces early. Temperature will make it to the mid to upper 30s but wind chills will remain in the 20s Wednesday.
The next round of snow and rain showers move in late Wednesday morning or early afternoon and will stick around through the evening. Watch for slick spots especially after sunset.
A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at noon until 9 AM Thursday in the ridges of Fayette and Westmoreland counties, higher elevations could see between 1"-3".
A few flurries left over for Thursday morning otherwise expect a mix of clouds and some sun but still breezy and cold.
