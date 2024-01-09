Wintry mix turning to rain could slow your Tuesday travel

PITTSBURGH — Whether you have rain or snow, expect slow travel during the day Tuesday.

A brief wintry mix is possible early Tuesday morning as the system pushes in, but most areas will see a quick transition to rain through the morning commute. Areas along and north of 422 and east into the mountains could see a few inches of slushy, wet snow before the change over to rain.

Periods of rain will continue late morning and into the afternoon and evening so have the umbrella with you as you head out. Some of the rain will be heavy with many areas seeing nearly an inch of rain by midnight.

It will be a windy day, too, with gusts topping 40 mph around Pittsburgh and even higher as you travel east. A High Wind Warning is set for the mountains where wind gusts could top 55 mph.

Colder air blasts in Wednesday with wind gusts over 40 mph everywhere during the afternoon. Snow showers will be around, too, before we settle back down Thursday.

