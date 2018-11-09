PITTSBURGH - Be ready for a messy Friday morning commute. Many of you will be dealing with rain-soaked roads for the morning commute.
North of Pittsburgh, you might need the ice scraper to get some slushy snow off your car windshield.
SNOW! We have #snow in Big Beaver. I’m live in one of the @WPXI Traffic Trackers. Sloooow down! Turn on Channel 11 Morning News right now. pic.twitter.com/0Oh51aqN1n— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) November 9, 2018
Rain is overspreading the region Friday morning with snow falling in areas north of Pittsburgh where temperatures are closer to freezing. Any snow will change to rain by mid-morning, leaving everyone with a cold, rainy day.
Rain will taper off Friday evening, but as colder air pours in at night, the rain will change to a few snow showers after midnight.
Saturday will feel more like January, with high temperatures in the 30s. Winds gusts to 40 mph during the day Saturday will keep the wind chill in the teens and lower 20s all day.
