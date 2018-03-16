Miami bridge collapse: 4 dead, 9 injured, fire chief confirms

MIAMI - A recently installed pedestrian bridge connecting Florida International University with the City of Sweetwater collapsed Thursday, killing four people and injuring nine others, according to authorities.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pa. school to issue 200 detentions over student walkouts
- Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof's sister charged with bringing weapons, drugs to school
- Police issue warning about skimming device found at local gas station
- VIDEO: Suspected Killer of Florida Boy Had Been Invited to Dinner with Family
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}