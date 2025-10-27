Sections
WATCH
57
°
WATCH
News
Weather
Stream Now
11 Investigates
Sports
Decision 2025
11 Cares
Home Experts
Breaking the Stigma
Steals and Deals
News
Decision 2025
News App
Pittsburgh Gets Real
Business
National
Clark Howard
(Opens in new window)
Weather
Weather App
Interactive Radar
Closings
Hour by Hour
7 Day Forecast
Changing Climate
Stream Now
WPXI Now
WPXI 24/7 News
WPXI Weather 24/7
The $pend $mart Stream
Cheddar
Law & Crime
Curiosity NOW
Gusto TV
11 Investigates
Sports
The Final Word
11 on the Ice
Pirates
Steelers
Jerome Bettis Show
Skylights
Community
11 Cares
Steals and Deals
Home Experts
Care Connect
Breaking the Stigma
Advertise With WPXI
Live Traffic Updates
Entertainment
What's on WPXI
Contests
Lottery Results
In The Know Pittsburgh
Laff
(Opens in new window)
ME-TV
(Opens in new window)
Share Your Pics!
More
Vote Now
Closed Captioning
Contact Us
Internships
Jobs at WPXI
(Opens in new window)
News Team
Our Region's Business
Take Five
UPMC: Community Matters
UPMC: Minutes Matter
Chiller Theater
Visitor Agreement
Privacy Policy
WPXI Now
Resize:
Drag to Resize Video
FCC Applications - WPXI-TV
NO APPLICATIONS PENDING
Cox Media Group
Latest Trending
Carter’s to close 150 locations nationwide
Demi Lovato announces pop era album, tour
Louvre theft: Two arrested, search for others continues
Recall alert: Hormel recalls 4.8M pounds of ready-to-eat frozen chicken
Fall back: Daylight Saving Time ends soon