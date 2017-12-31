  • 1 deputy killed, 4 others injured in Colorado shooting; suspect believed dead

    One deputy was killed and four others were injured after responding to a domestic disturbance call at a Colorado apartment complex Sunday morning, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

    Two civilians were also shot, officials said. The Douglas County Sherrif's Office said that the suspect was shot and is believed to be dead.

    Authorities responded to a domestic disturbance call at the Copper Canyon Apartments around 5:13 a.m., officials said.

    The Douglas County Sheriff's Office originally reported they had 'multiple deputies down' during a still active scene.

    A code red was sent out and people were instructed to shelter in place, avoid any windows and stay away from exterior walls, according to deputies. 

