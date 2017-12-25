  • 9-year-old thrown from vehicle, nearly hit by another car in crash on Route 28

    A 9-year-old boy was injured in a crash on Route 28 on Sunday.

    It happened in the southbound lanes near the RIDC exit in O'Hara Township around 3:45 p.m.

    According to state police, Lashefle Gibson was speeding and trying to pass another car when she hit the center barrier, causing the car to spin out of control.

    Her 9-year old was thrown from the car and nearly hit by another vehicle. He suffered a minor injury.

    His 8-year-old brother was not hurt.

    Police arrested Gibson on suspicion of DUI.

     
     

