0 Construction workers pull man out of burning car

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - It started with a medical emergency, according to police, before three cars were involved in a crash in Westmoreland County and witnesses rushed to save one driver from a burning car.

A 69-year-old man is fighting for his life after the fiery crash along Leechburg Road in New Kensington.

"I seen a bunch of fire vehicles coming in and ambulances and looked up the road and saw the smoke and assumed the car was on fire," said Michael Valencic, who works nearby.

A white hazy smoke filled the air after a Kia SUV caught fire.

The driver had a medical emergency, crossed the center line and swiped a Buick SUV and then slammed into a Subaru.

A construction worker who was working nearby witnessed the accident and saw the car catch fire.

According to police, that worker grabbed a hammer, broke the passenger window and pulled the man to safety. He then performed CPR until paramedics got on scene.

Nearby construction workers rescue 69yo man from 3-car crash in New Ken this morning, police say they performed CPR until paramedics got there, and believe he suffered medical emergency prior to crash. I'll have more at 5 on #WPXI pic.twitter.com/3o4XV0jnHi — Melanie Marsalko (@WPXIMelanie) March 19, 2018

Witnesses told police the driver appeared to be unconscious and his head was tilted back before crashing.

As of Monday afternoon, police said he was in the cardiac cath lab at Allegheny General Hospital having a heart catheterization.

Police also said he may have a good chance at surviving thanks to the heroic, quick-thinking actions of witnesses working nearby.

