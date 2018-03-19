The first day of spring will mean a mix of snow, rain and freezing rain for much of the area.
An impending storm system will bring a mix of snow, rain and freezing rain to the area by Tuesday morning.
Related Headlines
DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP
Scattered areas of light rain and snow will overspread the area Tuesday before changing to all snow and becoming steadier Tuesday night.
While it will be hard to get anything to stick during the day Tuesday, snow will whiten the ground in much of the area Tuesday night.
STORM TRACKER: Timeline of snowfall expected Tuesday into Wednesday
Snow will gradually end across the area Wednesday. A couple of inches of snow looks likely. However, there are many factors including exact track and strength of the storm that will impact the numbers.
This is a complex storm system, with varying solutions as to snow location and amounts.
Keep checking back with Severe Weather Team 11 on wpxi.com for updated forecasts as this storm system develops and approaches.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}