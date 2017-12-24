Former auto dealership destroyed after fire in Washington Co.

A former Washington County auto dealership was destroyed after a fire on Sunday.
Residents said the top floor had been converted to three storefronts. The building was also used for storage.
A structure in Scenery Hill catches fire this morning. Rips through 3 possible storefronts. @WPXI_Lori #WPXI pic.twitter.com/Ji78qwcUTp— Gigi (@wpxigigi) December 24, 2017
The fire broke out at the old Huffman garage on Route 40 in Scenery Hill shortly after 5 a.m., according to dispatchers.
Four fire companies responded to the blaze, that took almost an hour to get under control.
Just two years ago, the building next door, the Century Inn, also burned down, was rebuilt and set to reopen.
