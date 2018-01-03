Housing complex goes without water, help for more than one day

0

The residents of the Prospect Terrace housing complex haven’t had water in more than 24 hours.

The people today told me they either don't have transportation to get bottled water or they can't afford it and so they need a water buffalo or some kind of help.

“Nobody sent us no notices. Nothing. Nothing,” said Toni Manns, a resident of Prospect Terrace.

Manns has been without water for more than a day and has no idea when she'll get it back.

"Got up, New Year’s Day, took my tree down, came in here to do something and no water,” she said.

Her daughter brought her some bottled water so that she could wash her dishes and flush her toilet, but some of her neighbors haven't been as fortunate.

“The girl upstairs, she got three kids. Her kids couldn't go to school today,” Manns said.

We went upstairs with Manns to meet her neighbor with four children who've been struggling without water too.

The office of the mayor of East Pittsburgh told Channel 11 the problem " stems from a New Year's Eve water main break in Turtle Creek that feeds into that complex, and the frigid temperatures have hampered efforts to repair the break. There is no word on how long it might take."

Manns said her neighborhood needs a water buffalo or cases of bottled water.

She said at least someone should give them some answers as to what's going on.

We left a message with the Wilkinsburg-Penn Joint Water Authority but haven't heard back.

