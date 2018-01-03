Icy roads lead to multiple crashes in North Hills

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Icy road conditions led to several accidents Wednesday morning in the North Hills, including one in which a car flipped onto its side.
The accident involving the car that ended up on its side happened on Cemetery Lane in Ross Township. Officials said a woman and her two children in the car were not injured.
Crews were called after the crash to salt Cemetery Lane, which had patches of ice along the stretch of road.
In another accident in Ross Township, a car sheared a pole on Peoples Road. The road was closed while Duquesne Light made repairs.
In all, Ross/West View Emergency Medical Services said it responded to nine crashes and reminds drivers to use caution when driving around emergency scenes.
