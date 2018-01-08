Local 21-year-old dies of flu complications

A seemingly healthy and active 21-year-old from Westmoreland County died of complications from the flu.
Kyler Baughman was working, going to school and celebrating Christmas with his family.
After celebrating with his family Christmas night, Baughman returned to work Tuesday, but left early because he wasn't feeling well.
On Wednesday, he went to the emergency room then was flown to UPMC Presbyterian where he died not even 24 hours later.
Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko is talking to his family about the signs and symptoms, and they're sharing their warning to other parents -- on Channel 11 News at 5:45.
