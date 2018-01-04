Man seen in video lighting gas tank outside motorcycle dealership

0

A man did thousands of dollars in damage after lighting a gas tank on fire outside a motorcycle dealership.

Z&M Harley-Davidson in Greensburg has been in business for nearly 50 years, but the staff hadn't seen anything like what the dealership's cameras captured in the dead of night.

"It was extremely cold yet he was out here for about an hour and 20 minutes attempting to get into many things,” said general manager Dax Dillman.

When service workers showed up to work last Wednesday morning, they noticed a few things damaged and out of place, but when they played back the surveillance video, they were shocked.

"He did take a few things off the premise tried to use these to essentially start a fire, and we were alarmed by seeing this," Dillman said.

You can see the man in this video fiddling with the fuel tank and the hose.

He brought a gas can with him and set it beside the tank, but what happened next was potentially catastrophic.

"Some sort of aerosol can was used in an attempt to essentially blow up a fuel tank,” said Dillman.

You can see the flames dancing along the tank and the hose, just inches from the building.

The management believes the man was trying to siphon the gas from the tank but it didn't work, and it's costing the business thousands of dollars to repair.

They're now hoping police, with help from the community, can crack the case.

"We have such a feel good relationship with the local community it's just a shame like this when somebody interrupts that, interferes with it. I'll be happy when he's brought to justice,” said Dillman.

