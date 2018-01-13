  • Man shot, killed in Duquesne

    A man was shot and killed in Duquesne on Friday night.

    Allegheny County Police said a 911 call was made just after 7 p.m. for a shooting on South Seventh Street. First responders found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

    He was announced dead at the scene.

