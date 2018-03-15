0 Man who fired at officers during standoff found dead in home

PITTSBURGH - A man was found dead in his home Wednesday morning after an hours-long standoff with police and SWAT teams in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood, authorities said.

Authorities were called about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday to a home on Herschel Street, where Earl Ross, 57, was barricaded inside with multiple weapons and a large amount of ammunition, police said.

"I called 911. They told me not to leave, they told me to stay down and away from all my windows, which freaked me out even more," said neighbor Justine Kubiak, who woke up to the sound of gunfire.

He shot at officers shortly before 1 a.m., and they returned fire, according to police, who said no one was injured during the exchange of gunfire.

There are several holes in the home as well as broken windows. No officers were hit.

Investigators are working to determine whether Ross, who was found dead shortly before 7:30 a.m. after a SWAT team entered the home, killed himself.

Investigators said Ross got into a fight with his wife, who got out of the home before the standoff started.

“it was really sad very sad but I’m glad she was able to get away," Kubiak said.

Neighbors in the area were forced to stay in their homes until the situation was resolved.

