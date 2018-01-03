  • Man wrongly taken into custody, forced to take anti-psychotic drugs, attorney says

    A 63-year-old Meadville man is suing over a case of mistaken identity.

    The man said he was outside of his home in June of last year when police and a representative with Stairways Behavioral Health confronted him.

    He said they never checked his identity, but instead police took him to Meadville Medical Center, where his attorney says doctors forced him to take anti-psychotic drugs. 

