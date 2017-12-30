  • Monitoring snowfall, road conditions: Live updates

    Updated:

    Channel 11 News is tracking conditions throughout the region as snow continues to fall. 

    The latest on road conditions and how much more snow you can expect today, on Channel 11 Morning News NOW.

    LATEST WEATHER CONDITIONS

    Scroll down or CLICK HERE for the latest updates from Severe Weather Team 11 and our team of reporters.

    SIGN UP FOR SEVERE WEATHER TEXT ALERTS

    © 2017 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories