Mother sues school over voicemail mocking special needs daughter

CLAYSVILLE, Pa. - A Washington County mother is taking legal action against her daughter's school district after a voicemail was accidentally left on her phone where she says teachers were heard making fun of her daughter with special needs.
Tonight on 11 at 11, what she's hoping to get out of the lawsuit.
Beth Suhon is suing the Mcguffey School District in federal court.
Suhon and her attorney talked to Channel 11 about the voicemail and shared it for everyone to hear.
TRENDING NOW:
- Officials identify 2 children killed in Armstrong County house fire
- 4 laws that take effect in 2018 and their impact on you
- Police: Woman ruined $1M worth of art, including Andy Warhol paintings, after date ended
- VIDEO: Friends, family rally around Russian man shot in head
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}