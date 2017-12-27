Over 100,000 patients registered for Pa. Medical Marijuana Program

The Pennsylvania Department of Health and Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday that 10,135 patients have registered to participate in the medical marijuana program.
Here's the list of Pa. doctors cleared to prescribe medical marijuana
Over 1,000 of the patients are certified by a physician to participate.
The Department of Health has approved eight growers or processors across Pennsylvania, including PurePenn LLC, in Allegheny County.
The Medical Marijuana Program was signed into law by Wolf on April 17, 2016.
The program became effective on May 17, 2016, and is expected to be fully implemented by 2018.
It will offer medical marijuana to patients who are residents of Pennsylvania and under a physician's care for the treatment of a serious medical condition as defined by the Medical Marijuana Law.
You can read more about the law at www.health.pa.gov.
