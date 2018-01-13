  • Over 60 barges break loose on Ohio River

    Updated:

    Around 67 barges have broke loose on the Ohio River, according Murray Energy River Operations officials. 

    Officials said 27 barges broke out of Jack's Run Mile 4 on the Ohio River and are against the Emsworth Locks and Dams. 

    Operations are currently suspended. 

    Around 35-40 barges also broke loose out of R&F/ Boggs Island Mile 93 on the Ohio River, according to officials. Some of them are as far as Moundsville Bridge. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories