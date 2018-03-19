0 Parents frustrated over Catholic school closure

GREENFIELD, Pa. - Another Catholic school in Pittsburgh is shutting its doors.

Parishioners at St. Rosalia in Greenfield found out about the decision over the weekend.

Not everyone thinks the decision-making process was transparent enough.

Parents told Channel 11 that closing the school came as a surprise, and they were hoping school leaders would consider merging the school, but Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese Bishop David Zubik said it was not an option.

"They are upset that they are leaving their school," said Christine Zielmanski, whose two kids attend the school. "We thought possibly merger, and (for the school) to be closed is very upsetting."

For many parents, they said that with only 99 kids attending the school, they could see the closure coming, while others say it caught them off-guard.

"It's becoming impossible for a parish to support a school," Bishop Zubik said.

With low enrollment numbers, Bishop Zubik said there was no other choice but to close St. Rosalia, that parish leaders did keep parents informed and merging the schools wasn't possible.

Parents told Channel 11 they are now rushing to find another school for their kids for the next school year.

Bishop Zubik said the diocese is merging two pre-K through eighth-grade schools in Monroeville and two more in Bellevue and Brighton Heights. He will announce what other parishes will be merging on April 28.

