Poll: More Americans support legalization of marijuana than oppose it

Marijuana sales are booming in California.

It's now the largest state to legalize the drug for recreational use.

Advocates see this as added momentum to change the federal laws banning the drug's use and cultivation.

Long lines marked the first two days businesses in California began legally growing and selling marijuana for recreational use.

Marijuana advocates say the cannabis industry is growing fast because Americans want to see the drug legalized.

A recent Gallup poll found more Americans supported legalization than opposed the idea, but that doesn't mean plans to legalize the drug is gaining traction in Washington.

Marijuana is still illegal under federal law - and longtime opponent - Attorney General Jeff Sessions - isn't planning on changing that.

"It's my view that the use of marijuana is detrimental and we should not give encouragement in any way to it,” Sessions said.

There are a handful of bills in congress that legalize or decriminalize marijuana but they've all stalled.

A short-term spending plan recently approved includes a protecting medical cannabis distributors and patients from federal interference.

Advocates say that the federal government's stance on pot won't hold up as more states legalize recreational and medical marijuana use.

Pennsylvania's medical marijuana program kicks into gear this year.

Pittsburgh recently de-criminalized the drug, meaning police have the option of fining a person instead of sending them to jail for possessing a small amount.

